Blue Bombers Re-Sign Two-Time All-CFL Receiver Dalton Schoen

February 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with receiver Dalton Schoen. He was scheduled to become a free agent on February 11.

Schoen (6-1, 210; Kansas State; born: October 13, 1996, in Overland Park, KS) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season in 2025. He was limited to just three games in 2024 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in a loss to the B.C. Lions. Over those two-plus contests, Schoen pulled in 14 passes for 159 yards.

His two seasons prior to 2024 were among the most prolific in Blue Bombers and Canadian Football League history. In 34 games over 2022-23, Schoen racked up 141 receptions for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns while being named a West Division and CFL All-Star in each season.

In 2023, Schoen had 71 receptions for 1,222 yards and 10 touchdowns, finishing third in the league in yardage, first in receiving touchdowns and third in second-down conversion catches with 30.

His rookie year of 2022 was sensational, as he led the league with 1,441 receiving yards on 70 receptions while tying for the league lead in touchdowns with 16. Those numbers helped him earn him the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

Schoen's 1,441 yards in 2022 was the seventh-highest total in club history (Milt Stegall holds the club record of 1,896, set in 2002) and set a team record for touchdowns by a first-year Blue Bomber.

Over 37 CFL games, all with the Blue Bombers, Schoen has 244 receptions for 2,822 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Schoen came to the Blue Bombers after first signing in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and following looks from Kansas City and Washington.

Schoen was a walk-on at Kansas State, climbing up the depth chart to eventually start as a sophomore and become a key target over his final three years. He finished his college career ranked seventh in school history in yards per reception (17.05) and 15th in career receiving yards (1,569). He finished with 92 receptions for 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns over 34 games from 2017-2019.

He was a 2019 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 and a member of the First Team Academic All-Big 12 from 2017-19.

