Roughrider Foundation's Winter Classic Rosters Announced for Today's Showdown

February 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The ice is set, the teams are locked in, and the 3rd Annual Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic Charity Hockey Game, presented by McDougall Auctioneers, is ready to deliver an action-packed showdown today, February 1, 2025, at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon. Doors open at Noon with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop.

Fans will see an incredible lineup of Roughrider players, alumni, NHL stars, and community members face off in a game filled with competition, fun, and a commitment to supporting youth mental wellness through the Win With Wellness program.

Team Rosters

The full Winter Classic rosters were officially announced at the pre-game reception yesterday evening, solidifying an exciting mix of talent set to hit the ice. The following are the All-Star Members on each team:

TEAM LAUTHER

In White

Sponsored by Sask Polytechnic

TEAM GETZLAF

In Green

Sponsored by Raffle Management Group

Coached by Ajou Ajou

Coached by Kian Schaffer-Baker

All Star Members:

Roughrider kicker Brett Lauther

Roughrider OL Noah Zerr

Roughrider alumnus Andy Fantuz

NHL alumnus Luke Gazdic

NHL alumnus Mike Sillinger

University of Regina Head Coach Mark McConkey

All Star Members:

Roughrider alumnus Chris Getzlaf

Roughrider OL Peter Godber

Roughrider receiver Mitch Picton

Roughrider alumnus Jason Clermont

NHL Alumnus Joe Kocur

The remaining roster spots on each team will be filled by members of the community adding even more excitement to this year's game.

Exciting Game Day Features

Keep an eye out for additional surprise Rider players who will be in attendance to watch their teammates play, and to mix and mingle with the fans

Appearances from Gainer the Gopher along with other lovable local mascots and the 620 CKRM Pep Band and 620 CKRM Cheer Team

An extra fun Kids Zone has been set up in the concourse with activities and games tailored to our young fans.

A special intermission game featuring the U7 Saskatoon Supernovas. Watch as these talented young athletes take center ice.

Don't miss our post-game autograph signing session with our all-star players after the game. Fans will have the chance to meet the players who hit the ice, get autographs, and celebrate another incredible Winter Classic!

Tickets & Team Packs

Tickets are $25 for those 13 and older. Children 12 and under are free when attending with an adult

Team Packs (20 tickets for $95) are available for youth sports teams.

Fans will be able to buy tickets at the door using cash, debit, or credit or purchase online at riderville.com/winterclassic

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.