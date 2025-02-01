RedBlacks Re-Sign DeVonte Dedmon

February 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - One of the CFL's most lethal return specialists won't be heading to free agency, as the Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed DeVonte Dedmon to a one-year deal.

"DeVonte has been one of the league's most electric kick returners since 2021," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "He is an ever-present threat with the ball in his hands, and we are glad to have him back for another season."

The 29-year-old Dedmon appeared in 10 games during the 2024 season, returning 29 kicks for 799 yards, leading the CFL with an average of 27.6 yards per return, and running back a touchdown in Week 3 at Montreal. Also returning 37 punts for 424 yards, Dedmon recorded his first career receiving touchdown on August 15 at Calgary.

Hailing from Williamsburg, Virginia, Dedmon played college football at William and Mary, before joining the REDBLACKS in 2019. Through his first two seasons, he became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns, and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021. After a stint with the Miami Dolphins, he rejoined the REDBLACKS in 2022. Through 34 CFL games, he has returned 106 kicks, averaging 26.7 yards per return with 2,834 yards, and three touchdowns, and 131 punts for 1,753 yards, and another three scores.

