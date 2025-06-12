Sports stats



Blue Bombers Open the Game with a BANG: CFL

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Chris Streveler delivers a deep pass to Nic Demski for a 20-yard TD in the first three minutes of the game.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics



