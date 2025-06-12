Blue Bombers Open the Game with a BANG: CFL

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Chris Streveler delivers a deep pass to Nic Demski for a 20-yard TD in the first three minutes of the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.