Blalock Dominates with Career-High Seven Shutout Innings, Shuckers Clinch Series

July 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Bradley Blalock on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Bradley Blalock on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS - With a career-high seven shutout innings from starter Bradley Blalock, the Biloxi Shuckers (35-40, 5-3) cruised to an 8-1 win over the Mississippi Braves (35-41, 4-4) at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The win clinched Biloxi's first series win over the M-Braves in 2024 and their fifth series win of the season.

The Shuckers struck first with an RBI single from Nick Kahle in the second, scoring Casey Martin from second after a two-out double, making it 1-0. In the fourth an error allowed Ernesto Martinez Jr. to score from third, making it 2-0. The Shuckers later extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth with solo home runs from Brock Wilken and Lamar Sparks. Wilken's home run, his ninth of the year, was his fifth since June 1, tied for the third-most in the Southern League over that span.

On the mound, Bradley Blalock dominated against the M-Braves lineup. After three straight popouts in a perfect first inning, Blalock allowed his only hit, a soft-hit dribbler from Cody Milligan up the third base line. After the hit, Blalock retired 18 consecutive batters on his way to a career-high seven innings. He also struck out five and did not surrender a walk. The start was the first in Shuckers franchise history of at least seven innings and no walks since Carlos Rodriguez achieved the feat on May 27, 2023, against the Montgomery Biscuits. It marked the fourth such start by a Shuckers pitcher since the beginning of the 2021 season.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Shuckers broke the game open with a sacrifice fly from Eric Brown Jr. and a three-run home run from Casey Martin, making it 8-0. Mississippi scored their only run of the game in the ninth with a two-out RBI single from Keshawn Ogans to make it 8-1. Blalock (4-2) earned the win while Ian Mejia (6-2) took the loss for the M-Braves.

Both Casey Martin (2-for-4) and Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) tallied multi-hit performances for the Shuckers while Carlos Rodriguez extended his hit streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 21 with a seventh-inning single

The Shuckers conclude the three-game series and their nine-game homestand on Wednesday with the team's annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.35) will start for Biloxi against Lucas Braun (0-0, 4.76) for the M-Braves. DJ Howze will also perform at the Tiki Bar from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. and the Shuckers will also announce the focus for the team's 2025 Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.