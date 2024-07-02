Rocket City Ends Night with 12 Hits in 8-5 Win

July 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-2, 39-37) stayed hot on Tuesday night with an 8-5 win over the Birmingham Barons (3-5, 44-32) at Regions Field to stay in first place in the second half standings.

Rocket City struck first for the second straight game as designated hitter Tucker Flint singled in a run against Barons starter Tyler Schwietzer (L, 2-1). It was Flint's 38th RBI in 47 career games against the Barons.

The Trash Pandas got two more in the third courtesy of outfielder Gustavo Campero who hit his 10th home run of the season just over the left field wall to retake the team lead.

Rocket City doubled its lead in the fourth with a trio of RBI singles from infielder Mac McCroskey, catcher Myles Emmerson and Campero. McCroskey extended his hitting streak to a season-best five games, Emmerson collected his first RBI since being activated from the development list while Campero collected his third RBI on the night.

The Barons got a run to cross the plate in the fifth against Rocket City starter Chase Chaney (W, 5-6) as designated hitter Michael Turner picked up an RBI single. Rocket City got that run back in the sixth on a run-scoring single from outfielder Nelson Rada to make it a 7-1 Trash Pandas lead.

Birmingham added two more in the sixth on a double from outfielder Wilfred Veras. Trash Pandas infielder Sam Brown got one of those runs back in the following inning however with a sacrifice fly to put Rocket City up 8-3.

The Trash Pandas got a quality start from Chaney on the mound after he tossed six innings with one earned run on five hits while adding a strikeout.

Now up against the Rocket City bullpen, Birmingham pulled within three on a two-RBI single from infielder Alsander Womack in the eighth. Trash Pandas stopper Camden Minacci (S, 2) struck out a pair of batters to quiet the Barons in the ninth and close out an 8-5 win.

Campero ended his day a perfect 4-for-4 as he led the Trash Pandas to 12 hits on the night. It's Rocket City's fifth game of the second half with a double digit hit total.

Rocket City will aim to win all three games at Regions Field against the Barons with the finale on Wednesday before the series shifts to Toyota Field. First pitch in Birmingham is set for 6:00 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Jake Eder (BIR)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.