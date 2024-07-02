Workman's Strong Start Leads Montgomery to 6-1 Win
July 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (43-34, 3-5) evened the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (42-34, 4-4) with a 6-1 win on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Logan Workman tossed six innings of one-run ball and tied his season high with eight strikeouts for his fifth win. The 25-year-old has not missed a start this season, leading the club with 16 games started.
Jalen Battles shot a low liner into right field to make it 1-0 in the second inning. Montgomery brought eight hitters up in a three-run third with RBI doubles from Dominic Keegan and Mason Auer.
Evan Reifert and Haden Erbe each struck out a pair in scoreless frames to keep it at 4-1. In the top of the ninth, Matthew Dyer stole home plate on the throw back to the pitcher, and Chandler Simpson came in behind him to make it 6-1.
Alfredo Zarraga walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth before striking out three consecutive hitters to seal the 6-1 win.
The third game of the series is on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Jeff Lindgren is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Logan Workman in action
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Blue Wahoos Get Behind Early, Struggle at Plate as Biscuits Tie Series - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Shuckers Run Away with 8-1 Win Over M-Braves Tuesday Night - Mississippi Braves
- Workman's Strong Start Leads Montgomery to 6-1 Win - Montgomery Biscuits
- Game Info: Tuesday, July 2 at Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: Keesler Federal Park - Mississippi Braves
- Caden Dana Named to 2024 Futures Game Roster - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Workman's Strong Start Leads Montgomery to 6-1 Win
- Biscuits Drop Series Opener to Blue Wahoos, 3-2
- Williams Homers, Leverett Shows Well in 11-Inning Loss to M-Braves
- Biscuits Use Dominant Wilcox Start, Massive Third Inning to Top M-Braves 9-1
- Pitching Staff Shines, Bats Rally Late in Biscuits' 2-1 Win Over the M-Braves