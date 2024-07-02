Workman's Strong Start Leads Montgomery to 6-1 Win

July 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (43-34, 3-5) evened the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (42-34, 4-4) with a 6-1 win on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Logan Workman tossed six innings of one-run ball and tied his season high with eight strikeouts for his fifth win. The 25-year-old has not missed a start this season, leading the club with 16 games started.

Jalen Battles shot a low liner into right field to make it 1-0 in the second inning. Montgomery brought eight hitters up in a three-run third with RBI doubles from Dominic Keegan and Mason Auer.

Evan Reifert and Haden Erbe each struck out a pair in scoreless frames to keep it at 4-1. In the top of the ninth, Matthew Dyer stole home plate on the throw back to the pitcher, and Chandler Simpson came in behind him to make it 6-1.

Alfredo Zarraga walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth before striking out three consecutive hitters to seal the 6-1 win.

The third game of the series is on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Jeff Lindgren is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

