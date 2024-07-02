Caden Dana Named to 2024 Futures Game Roster

July 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Angels, are excited to announce right-handed pitcher Caden Dana has been selected to pitch in the 2024 Futures Game.

Dana will join the American League roster as one of nine pitchers on the team.

Through 15 starts with the Trash Pandas, Dana holds a 5-6 record with a 3.09 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 84.1 innings pitched.

At 20 years old, Dana ranks in the top 10 of several Southern League categories including ERA, strikeouts, innings pitched, batting average against and WHIP.

Dana was recently named the Angels top prospect and was added to the MLB Top 100 prospects list where he currently ranks No. 91.

He becomes the fifth Trash Panda in franchise history to be selected to the Futures Game alongside pitchers Reid Detmers and Ky Bush, catcher Edgar Quero and infielder Kyren Paris.

The Warwick, New York native will take the field alongside the game's brightest minor league stars on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 2, 2024

Caden Dana Named to 2024 Futures Game Roster - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.