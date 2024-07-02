Shuckers Run Away with 8-1 Win Over M-Braves Tuesday Night

July 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers hit three home runs on Tuesday night and scored four runs in the seventh inning to run away with an 8-1 victory at Keesler Federal Park to take a 2-0 series advantage. Biloxi starter Bradley Blalock (W, 4-2) tossed 7.0 innings of one-hit baseball to control the contest.

Despite the loss, M-Braves starter Ian Mejia recorded his seventh quality start. Over 6.0 innings, the Tuscon, AZ native gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Shuckers (5-3, 35-40) got the scoring started in the second inning with a two-out RBI single from Nick Kahle. They upped the advantage to 2-0 in the fourth inning on a solo Brock Wilken homer run.

Blalock gave up his lone hit in the second inning on an infield single to Cody Milligan. He retired 21 of 22 batters faced with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Shuckers pushed the game out of reach in the seventh inning with three of the four runs coming across on a three-run home run by Casey Martin. Jonathan Hughes relieved Austin Smith in the seventh and ended up with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Mississippi (4-4, 35-41) avoided the shutout by grabbing a run in the top of the ninth inning. Brandon Parker had a leadoff single for the second hit of the night, and with two outs, Keshawn Ogans brought him in with the third knock of the game.

The M-Braves and Shuckers end the first leg of this split six-game series on Wednesday night at Kessler Federal Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Lucas Braun (0-0, 4.76) starting the Braves against RHP Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.35) for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

Southern League Stories from July 2, 2024

