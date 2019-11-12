Blake Young Named Warrior Player of the Week

November 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Blake Young of the Pensacola Ice Flyers

(Pensacola Ice Flyers) Blake Young of the Pensacola Ice Flyers(Pensacola Ice Flyers)

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today named Blake Young of the Pensacola Ice Flyers the Warrior Player of the Week for November 4-10.

Young scored three goals, including two game-winners, added two assists and was +6 as Pensacola swept the Birmingham Bulls in a home-and-home series.

On Friday, Young and the Ice Flyers traveled to Birmingham where they found themselves tied 1-1 nearing the mid-point of the third period. Young then took matters into his own hands and scored two goals just 10 seconds apart to give the Ice Flyers a 3-1 lead. Pensacola topped it off by scoring an empty-netter to defeat the Bulls 4-1.

The following night, Pensacola took on the Bulls on home ice. After a back and forth battle, the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the third period. The game headed into overtime and Young came in clutch, scoring an unassisted goal to lead the Ice Flyers to a 3-2 victory. Young finished the game with the game-winning goal and an assist.

Before entering the SPHL, Young attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth and helped his team win the 2018 NCAA Division I national title. Young's success in Minnesota allowed him to continue his hockey career after college. Last year, the Battleford, Saskatchewan native traveled overseas to play with Diables Rogues de Briancon where the team went on to win the French2 League Championship.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.