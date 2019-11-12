Dawgs Ink Rookie Defenseman Dominick Horvath

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman Dominick Horvath has been signed to a contract. Additionally, defenseman Lenny Caglianone has been placed on waivers and goaltender Jake Theut has been released from his three-game tryout.

Horvath arrives in Roanoke to begin his first full professional season. The rookie out of Potsdam State played three games for the Quad City Storm in 2018-19 following the conclusion of his college career and recorded one assist. Over 85 NCAA games with Potsdam he had four goals and six assists.

Caglianone appeared in five games with the Dawgs and did not record a point while registering six penalty minutes and a -2 plus/minus rating. Theut appeared in two games, starting one, and was 0-1-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .903 save percentage.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to action on Friday night on the road in Fayetteville against the Marksmen. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

