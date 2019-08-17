Blair Thomas Bobbleheads Arrive, Fans Can Pick up Starting with this Weekend's Games

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The Blair Thomas Bobbleheads have arrived, and State College Spikes fans can pick them up at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting with tonight's 7:05 p.m. game.

Fans with a voucher for the bobblehead can use their ticket voucher they received at the July 26 game to come out to the game and receive their bobblehead at Off the Rack Outfitters during Spikes home games starting this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Bobblehead vouchers may also be redeemed at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Those redeeming their free ticket voucher to grab a Blair Thomas Bobblehead will have the chance for a bobblehead bonanza on Saturday, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a David Taylor "World Champion" Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by The Nittany Lion Inn & The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center and State College's ESPN Radio 1450. Taylor himself will also make a special appearance at the ballpark to meet and greet fans and sign autographs.

In addition, voucher redemption will be available at Sunday's 3:05 p.m. doubleheader, with FIREWORKS after the twin bill presented by Boyles Insurance and a Mini-Basketball Giveaway presented by Penn State Health Medical Group for the first 1,000 fans on Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night presented by HRI, Inc.

Fans can also redeem their bobblehead voucher at the ballpark during regular business hours at either the Spikes Ticket Office or the Team Office.

The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday. The Team Office, located along Porter Road across from the Bryce Jordan Center, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets for every remaining Spikes home game on the 2019 regular season schedule, are available at the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday. Fans can also buy and download tickets 24/7 by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Flex Books, Value Plans and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

