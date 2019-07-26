Blackhawks Defenseman Joins Walleye Ranks

July 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Defenseman Blake Hillman has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season.

Hillman was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft (#173 overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks out of the University of Denver. The Elk River, Minnesota native made his pro debut by skating in four games for the Blackhawks at the end of the 2017-18 season that saw him collect his first pro goal on April 4, 2018 at St. Louis. Hillman spent all of last season with Rockford in the AHL appearing in 54 games with four points (1G, 3A) and 20 penalty minutes for the IceHogs.

"Blake is a top end defenseman with championship experience," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He has the ability to contribute on both ends of the ice and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Walleye uniform."

In his three years at the University of Denver, the 23-year-old skated in 123 games with seven goals, 24 assists and 84 penalty minutes. In total he was a plus 24 for the Pioneers. Hillman's best college year came in the 2017-18 season when in 41 games he posted 12 points (3G, 9A) with 52 penalty minutes while skating as a plus six. He helped lead the Pioneers to the 2017 Frozen Four Championship as a sophomore when Denver defeated Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 in the championship contest. Hillman collected the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA West Regional in 2016 when he picked up four points (2G, 2A) in two games that included a game-winning goal over Ferris State.

Your defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, for their 2019-20 Home Opening weekend. Last season Toledo sold-out 31 of 36 regular season games averaging more than 7,700 fans per game. Don't miss any of the exciting action. Game Plans are on sale now. Call 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com. #OurFishOurFight

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.