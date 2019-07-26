Mariners to Host Worcester in Preseason at Exeter

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers will play 18 times during the 2019-20 regular season - a quarter of each other's schedule. Today, it was announced that they'll add at least one more meeting to their calendar, with a preseason exhibition contest on Saturday, October 5th at The Rinks at Exeter in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The Mariners will serve as the host team for the game, which will begin at 4:30 PM. Admission will be free, with select Mariners merchandise available for purchase. There will also be an informational table for 2019-20 ticket plans.

The Rinks at Exeter was host to the first two franchise preseason games in 2018-19, when the Mariners played Worcester as well as the Manchester Monarchs. Game five of the 2019 North Division Finals between the Monarchs and the Newfoundland Growlers was also played there in May.

The Mariners found great success against their New England rivals from Worcester in their inaugural season, posting a 10-4-0-0 record in the 14 head-to-head meetings. The two teams played mostly close games, however, with six of the Mariners ten victories coming in either overtime or a shootout. All but one meeting was decided by either one or two goals. The Mariners also won eight of the final nine meetings of the season. Worcester finished the 2018-19 season with a 32-29-7-4 record, finishing last place in an ultra-competitive North Division.

The 2019-20 regular season schedule features 18 head-to-head matchups between the two teams - nine in each city. That number is tied for the most meetings between the Mariners and a given opponent, with the Adirondack Thunder also on the schedule 18 times. The full regular season schedule can be found here.

The regular season kicks off October 11th at home against Adirondack at the Cross Insurance Arena with a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

