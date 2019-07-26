Nailers Re-Sign Brad Drobot

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their third player signing of the 2019 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Brad Drobot to an ECHL contract.

Drobot, 30, is set to begin his sixth professional season and second with the Nailers. Last season, Brad appeared in 43 games, tallying one goal, while finishing fourth on the team with 70 penalty minutes and third on the club with five fighting majors. His lone goal was the game winner in a 6-2 victory at Brampton on February 26th. The Calgary, Alberta native was an extremely popular player among the team and the fans for his ability to protect his teammates, as well as his outgoing personality. Drobot was selected by his peers as the winner of the 2018-19 Player's Player Award.

"Brad was a great team leader, who played his role very well," said Nailers Head Coach Mike Bavis. "He will be a big part of our culture again this season."

Throughout his career, Brad has found success playing a physical style of hockey, racking up 628 penalty minutes in 229 games. His best season in terms of offensive production came in 2016-17, when he accumulated five goals and 12 points in 51 games for the SPHL's Fayetteville FireAntz. Prior to turning pro, Drobot attended the South Alberta Institute of Technology, where he majored in Engineering, while playing with the Trojans for four years.

"Last year was my first time playing in the ECHL, and the city of Wheeling is amazing," Drobot said. "There's lots of history, the Penguins are a first class organization, and Wheeling is my home away from home. I'm excited to see the fans and get this season started."

