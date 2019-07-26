Swamp Rabbits Ink Roman Ammirato

July 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will welcome another new face to the lineup this season with the agreed signing of forward Roman Ammirato to a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season. The New Jersey native was acquired by Greenville as future considerations in the trade that sent Alex Globke to the Tulsa Oilers.

A solid first complete pro season, and an outstanding beginning to his pro career out of college in Tulsa, has Ammirato growing into a blossoming asset for the Swamp Rabbits. After departing Division III Utica College in his senior season, he scored 11 points in 12 games to close out the season, and last season, put up 32 points in 54 games.

Ammirato also suited up for 10 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference Finals against the Toledo Walleye. He posted a goal and two assists during the deep playoff journey.

The New Jersey native spent a large majority of his junior hockey career in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), a Junior A league. There, he was over a point-per-game average, and over a 0.50 goals-per-game average with the Cornwall Colts and the Hawkesbury Hawks.

The NAHL product spent two seasons at Division I Union College before the transfer to Utica. There, after a superb senior season, he won a conference championship, was named to the All-Tournament Team, was a First Team All-Conference selection, and the UCHC Player of the Year.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.