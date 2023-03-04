Black Bears Steal OT Win from River Dragons

March 4, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons went to overtime against the Binghamton Black Bears for the second straight night, but this time it was the Black Bears netting the win in a 4-3 contest Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the River Dragons would draw even before the end of the period on a power play goal from Josh Pietrantonio and an even strength marker from Josh Labelle.

Then in the third, Cody Wickline put the River Dragons ahead 3-2 before Austin Thompson scored his second goal of the night to force overtime.

It was there that former River Dragon Jake Schultz scored the game-winning goal 1:37 into overtime to give Binghamton the win.

Columbus will now head to Michigan to take on the Motor City Rockers for games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before returning home on St. Patrick's Day against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:30 pm.

- GET FIRED UP! -

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.