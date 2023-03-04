River Dragons Add Two Ahead of Black Bears Rematch

March 4, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that they have added two players under the FPHL's amateur player provision. Forward Brendan White and defenseman Tristan Petrie will join the roster effective immediately but do not count against the team's roster size or salary cap implications.

White is wrapping up his senior season at New England College (NCAA DIII) where he saw action in a total of 62 games, scoring four goals and eight assists. The 6-2, 190-pound Medford, MA native will wear #32 for the River Dragons and will dress tonight against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Petrie is also wrapping up his collegiate career after four years at Northland College where he appeared in 89 games with 10 points. A 6-2, 194-pound defender, Petrie will not suit up tonight but has begun practicing with the team in anticipation of making his pro debut soon.

Columbus wraps up its weekend series against the Binghamton Black Bears tonight at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale for tonight and all remaining River Dragons home games through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

