Sea Wolves Sink Watertown in Shootout

March 4, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - Sam Turner and Jackson Bond scored in a two-round shootout on Saturday night as the (12-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves defeated the (17-21-3) Watertown Wolves 5-4 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The first period saw the top scorers of each team light the lamp. Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Yianni Liarakos each scored goals off each other, while Parker Moskal and Don Carter lit the lamp in Watertown's favor.

Playing with a 2-2 score into period two, Sam Turner buried his shot just 66 seconds in as the Sea Wolves took another lead. That advantage lasted 11 minutes until Mathias Tellstrom lasered a puck past Mississippi goaltender Anthony D'Aloisio.

With 1:53 left in the second, Jackson Bond showed an individual effort, crashing the Watertown net and scoring in the crease for a 4-3 Sea Wolves advantage.

Fatigue played a factor in the final period as the only goal in the frame came from Watertown's Samuel Hrabcak at the 8:22 mark to force overtime.

Watertown outshot the Sea Wolves 5-2 in OT and saw a man-advantage form in the final minute, but they were unable to solve D'Aloisio, who heated up in the home stretch.

With a shootout proving to be necessary, Sam Turner scored in the first round for the Sea Wolves and Jackson Bond ended the game in round two against his former team. Watertown's shooters were Elijah Wilson and Fabian Lehner.

Totaling 45 saves at the end of the night, D'Aloisio extended his win streak to three games and now holds a 3-0-1 record at the professional level. It is also the third consecutive victory for the Sea Wolves as a team.

The Sea Wolves will play their 10th consecutive home game this Friday, March 10 with the Delaware Thunder coming south. The action starts at 7:05pm CST. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.