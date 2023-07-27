Black Bears Sign New Lease Agreement with Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce a new three-year lease agreement has been signed by team owner and president, Andreas Johansson.

County Executive, Jason Garnar, spoke on the team's success saying, "The Black Bears have been a huge success for Broome County, bringing tens of thousands of fans to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. I appreciate the hard work of owner Andreas Johannson and his entire team to create an experience that the whole family can enjoy. I'm really looking forward to another great year of hockey!"

The new lease is set to begin at the start of the 2024-25 season, as Visions Veterans Memorial Arena will continue to be the home of the Black Bears until the conclusion of the 2026-27 campaign. The Black Bears have led the FPHL in attendance numbers in both of their first two years. This past season, the club became the first team in league history to surpass 100,000 fans in a single year.

Since becoming the anchor-tenant inside the arena, the Black Bears have been able to host more events than just hockey. Members of the community have been able to participate in fan fests, career fairs, meet & greets, postgame skating, and many more fan-based activities.

Johansson said, "We are incredibly grateful for the renewed confidence shown in us by the arena board. We look forward to continuing to work hard to make you all proud and carry on the 51-year tradition of pro hockey in Binghamton. We could not have asked for a better and more passionate fan base to play in front of every night, and we have managed to set a new standard for the entire league."

The Black Bears are gearing up for their third year as members of the FPHL, 2023-24 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits!

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607- 722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

