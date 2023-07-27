Sea Wolves Re-Sign Lucas Helland

Joe Pace Jr. and the Mississippi Sea Wolves have come to an agreement and officially resigned Lucas Helland. Joe Pace Jr. had this to say about the resign :

"Lucas was the biggest surprise out of last season. When we hit the ice for the first day last year, I would've never thought he would turn into the Player that he is today. We still have lots of work to do to get him where he can be. His presence on the ice is exactly what we're looking for with the Sea Wolves. He plays a very in your face style of hockey that not only we appreciate, but our fans do as well. For his size and weight he is definitely the toughest young guy in the Fed. - Joe Pace Jr.

I had the chance to sit down and ask Lucas a few questions and here is what he had to say :

Question 1

What's the biggest thing you feel you needed to work on for the 2023-2024 Season ?

Lucas : "The goal for this summer was to get bigger, faster, and stronger. I've dialed in on callusing my mind and body by intentionally putting myself in uncomfortable situations. I've also worked on my offensive skill set to help the team win games."

Question 2

Last season your Playing style was aggressive, will we see the same aggressive style hockey this season or have you made some changes ?

Lucas : "My playing style is an extension of my being I'll never not be aggressive. I love the grit and grind of this game. Our fans can still expect a hard hitting power forward that's added a few more offensive tools to his arsenal."

Question 3

What's the advantage of playing under a Coach/Player like Joe Pace Jr. ?

Lucas : "I have the upmost respect for Joe. He's the kind of guy you go to war with. He wears many different hats, and his heart on his sleeve. Many people will tell you he's a certified mad man and I can tell you they're not wrong. You need to be to do what we do. That being said I couldn't have asked for a better role model entering the league. He gave me an advantage by taking me under his wing, showing me the ins and outs, the do's and dont's- reinforcing that pack mentality I already have.

For that I'll forever be thankful."

Question 4

How much training goes into your off season ?

Lucas : "To put it short, a ton! I will be an absolute savage coming into this next season and look forward to showcasing that.

A typical day consists of 3 to 4 hrs of coaching/ practice , 2 hrs in the gym, and 2 hrs of Mixed Martial Arts and Mui Thai. This, combined with mobility training and stuffing my face to gain weight."

Question 5

What do you feel the Sea Wolves team as a whole need to improve on this season ?

Lucas : "We need everyone to buy into the pack mentality. Nothing comes above the team and winning hockey games. We showed what we are capable of last season, but a hot start and consistency, will lead us into playoffs. Biloxi will have a winning team to cheer on and it's our jobs to bring home the hardware."

