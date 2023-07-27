Wytheville Announces The Blue Ridge Bobcats

Wytheville, Virginia - Hold on to your hats, sports enthusiasts! Wytheville is about to get a major adrenaline boost as we proudly announce the arrival of a thrilling new professional hockey team, the Blue Ridge Bobcats, owned by the dynamic duo of Barry Soskin and Chris Bryniarski. This power-packed team is ready to dominate the ice and take the town by storm!

The Apex Center: Home to the Bobcats

Prepare to witness heart-stopping action at the Apex Center, located at 200 Apex Dr., Wytheville, VA, where the Blue Ridge Bobcats will dazzle fans with their extraordinary skills and dedication to the game. Seating will be approximately, 3000. For tickets, hockey aficionados can contact our office at 276-335-2100. Season tickets and individual game tickets will be up for grabs, ensuring everyone gets a chance to be part of the roaring crowd!

Ticket Prices will start at only $10! The team will hold a pick your seat event to be announced at a later time.

The Blue Ridge Bobcats: Unleash the Spirit of the Wild!

The wait is over! We are ecstatic to unveil the team's name: the Blue Ridge Bobcats! This fierce moniker represents the team's tenacity, agility, and fearlessness in conquering the rink. Get ready for an unforgettable hockey experience as the Bobcats make their mark on Wytheville!

Mark Your Calendars: The Inaugural Face-Off

The excitement begins on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, as the Blue Ridge Bobcats host their very first home games! Witness history in the making as they set out to establish themselves as the force to be reckoned with in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The season runs from October to April, so there will be ample opportunities to cheer for the Bobcats throughout the hockey season!

Thrilling Rivalry: Blue Ridge Bobcats vs. Carolina Thunderbirds

Get ready for some nail-biting action as the Blue Ridge Bobcats ignite a fierce local rivalry with the Carolina Thunderbirds, hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The battles on the ice between these two talented teams will be epic and are guaranteed to keep fans at the edge of their seats!

A Splash of Colors: Blue, Gold, Black, and White

Cheer with pride as the Blue Ridge Bobcats take to the ice in their striking team colors of blue, gold, black, and white!

Beyond the Game: Bringing the Community Together

The Blue Ridge Bobcats understand the importance of local sports in bringing communities together. We aim to provide affordable family entertainment for all, making it a fun-filled experience for families, friends, and fans of all ages. Wytheville, get ready to create lasting memories and unforgettable moments at our hockey extravaganzas!

Stay Connected with "The Claw"

To stay in the loop with the latest news, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and exciting updates, be sure to visit our Facebook page and join our email and text list, aptly named "The Claw." Get exclusive access to promotions, giveaways, and much more! Join by visiting our facebook page.

Join Us for the Thrill of a Lifetime as we Unleash the Beast

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are set to captivate Wytheville, Virginia, with their fiery passion for hockey and dedication to the game. Don't miss out on the action-packed debut season and be a part of history in the making.

Secure your tickets today by calling our office at 276-335-2100 and witness the birth of a new era in Wytheville's sporting history!

