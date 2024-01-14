Black Bears Bounce Back

Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears bounced back into the win column with a 4-1 over the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-1 on Saturday Night. The Black Bears recorded goals at even strength, on the power play, shorthanded, and added an empty net goal for the first time this season on the road.

The power play would start the scoring as Nikita Ivashkin deflected a pass from Austin Thompson on the team's first power play opportunity. Danbury scored four minutes later to tie the game at 1-1 in a very even first period.

In the middle frame, the Black Bears outscored the Hat Tricks 2-0 for the second-straight night. Josh Fletcher scored his seventh of the season going down the entire length of the ice and shooting just under the goalie's glove. On the next shift the Black Bears would take a penalty but would be team to score on special teams. Tyson Kirkby scored a backhanded goal on the short side, silencing the crowd. Binghamton carried a 3-1 going into the room.

Fearing the worse, the Black Bears battled through multiple penalty kills, nets getting dislodged, and knowing how many multi-goal comebacks Danbury had handed to them. Austin Thompson added a empty-net goal in the final minute to ice the game away. Binghamton wins 4-1 and earns three points with their 19th win of the season.

