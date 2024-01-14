2024 Pucks and Puppies Calendars Are In

January 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







We've been teasing it but they are now in! Available this Friday at the game 2024 Pucks and Pups Calendars! With part of the proceeds going to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, Inc. please help us support this great local business. Only a limited number are available and these 2024 calendars have all the River Sharks home games listed right in the calendar! Get yours before they are gone! #FeartheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.