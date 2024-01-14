PROWLERS DROP SUNDAY MATCHUP WITH WATERTOWN

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers fell 5-3 to the Watertown Wolves on Jan. 14 to close out the three-in-three at McMorran Place. Port Huron finished the weekend with six of a possible nine points.

Tate Leeson opened the scoring on a breakaway 27 seconds into the game to give Watertown its first lead of the series. Late in the period, Noah Doyle sent a slap shot through traffic that found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

12 seconds later, Austin Fetterly skated down the right wing and fired an outside shot that hit Josh Rosenzweig's glove and slipped through to get the Prowlers on the board.

That looked like it would be the score heading into the intermission but Michael Mercurio stopped a clearing attempt and found Tate Leeson for a one-timer from the faceoff circle to make it 3-1.

Early in the second, Port Huron caused a turnover and Sam Marit took a shot that leaked through Rosenzweig and sat on the goal line before Tristan Simm poked it home.

The Prowlers pushed in the rest of the period but Watertown converted on a late power play as Aleksandr Gamzatov put the puck home.

Leeson completed the hat trick in the third to make it 5-2 Wolves. Dalton Jay got a late goal with an extra attacker to round out the scoring.

Seven Prowlers picked up a point while Makar Sokolov made 24 saves in the loss.

Leeson's hat trick led the way for Watertown while Mercurio had two helpers. Spencer Kozlowski stopped 26 of 27 shots after replacing Rosenzweig following Port Huron's second goal.

The Prowlers match up with the Motor City Rockers for a home and home on Jan. 19 and 20.

