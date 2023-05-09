Bizarre Finish, Surge Win in Ten
May 9, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
Frisco, TX - Brooks Lee and Patrick Winkle each had a pair of RBI and the Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 5-4 in the tenth inning to win the series opener.
The Surge snapped a season long four game losing streak and improve to 11-17 on the season.
In the tenth inning the designated runner Will Holland advanced to third on a fly-out to centerfield. Lee hit a slow roller to the right side of the infield to allow Holland to score and Wichita scored the winning run in the tenth without the benefit of a hit.
The Riders had a runner on third base with two outs in the bottom of the tenth and when the pitch got away from catcher, Winkle scrambled to get the loose ball and tossed it to pitcher Jordan Brink at the plate to get the bizarre final out of the game.
Brink earned the win in relief and Marc Church took the loss.
NOTES - Yoyner Fajardo eleven game hitting streak ended with no hits in his five at bats. The Surge improved to 5-1 in series openers.
UPCOMING - The Wind Surge continue the twelve-game road trip in Texas on Wednesday morning. The Surge will start RH Chad Donato against the Frisco Riders RH Ryan Garcia at 11:05 AM.
BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com
NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home for a six game homestand on Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.
