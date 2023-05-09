Cardinals Sweep Doubleheader, Win Series over Travelers

Springfield, MO - It was a Saturday full of wins for the Cardinals (13-13) as they swept the Travelers (15-11) in their doubleheader, winning the six-game series with a 4-1 lead. Springfield took Game 1 6-4, then held the Travelers off in Game 2 for a 4-3 win.

Game 1 Decisions:

W: RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (1-1)

L: LHP Jose Benitez (0-1)

S: RHP Andre Granillo (1)

Game 2 Decisions:

W: RHP Edgar Escobar (4-2)

L: RHP Jake Haberer (0-1)

S: RHP Jack Ralston (1)

Game 1 Notables:

Three Cardinals each had 2-out RBIs on the night: CF Mike Antico, RF Justin Toerner, and SS Arquimedes Gamboa

SS Arquimedes Gamboa hit an RBI-double that ended up driving him home on a throwing error from the Travelers' right fielder to their third baseman.

The Cardinals had another explosive, comeback inning in the bottom of the 6th after Jacob Buchberger came in to pinch-hit for Chandler Redmond and walked to 1B. LJ Jones drove him home from 2B and moved second baseman Nick Dunn to 3B on an RBI-double. CF Mike Antico steps up to bat and hits a beautiful RBI-bunt single to get Dunn and Jones home. Top of the order comes and RF Justin Toerner gets Nick Dunn home safely with an RBI-single to the right fielder.

Game 2 Notables:

RHP Edgar Escobar was incredible in relief of RHP Connor Lunn, throwing 4.1 IP and only allowing 1 hit with 0 runs, walking 1 and striking out 6.

CF Mike Antico stays hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a 2-out, 2-run HR and extending his hitting streak to 10 games

RF/LF Matt Koperniak went 2-for-3, going back-to-back with Mike Antico with a 2-out solo home run which was the game-winning run in the bottom of the 2nd inning

On Deck:

Sunday, May 7 1:35pm - SPR RHP Brandon Komar (1-1, 4.12) vs. ARK RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 6.11)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

