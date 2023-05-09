Frisco Takes Wichita to 10 Innings in Defeat

May 9, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders had the tying run tagged out at the plate in the 10th inning on Tuesday night at Riders Field, falling 5-4 to the Wichita Wind Surge.

In the first extra inning home game of the year for Frisco (13-15), the RoughRiders needed a run in the bottom of the 10th to match Wichita (11-17). The Wind Surge had scored the go-ahead run on a groundout in the top of the 10th.

Frisco's Evan Carter started the bottom of the 10th on second base, advanced to third with two outs and was tagged out at the plate while trying to score on a pitch that skipped away from home plate.

Jordan Brink (1-0) kept Frisco scoreless in the ninth and 10th innings. Marc Church (0-1) also went two innings for Frisco and allowed only the designated runner in the 10th inning to score.

In the second inning, the RoughRiders took the first lead of the game on a solo home run by Kellen Strahm. Wichita's starting pitcher, Aaron Rozek, recorded the first four outs of the game on six pitches before facing Strahm. Strahm took the sixth pitch of his at bat to left field for his second homer of the season.

Scott Kapers added an RBI single later in the second inning, part of his 2-for-3 evening at the plate that included a double.

The RoughRiders found themselves trailing in the fifth inning, 4-2, before Kapers' double to lead things off. Luisangel Acuña doubled to score Kapers and Dustin Harris brought Acuña home on a single. The RoughRiders did not score after the fifth.

RoughRiders reliever Grant Wolfram logged two scoreless innings with one hit. Between Wolfram and Church, the Frisco bullpen went four innings without an earned run.

Game two of the six-game series is at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Riders Field. RHP Ryan Garcia (0-2, 6.75) will start for Frisco. RHP Chad Donato (0-3, 12.79 ERA) will take the hill for Wichita.

Wednesday's game is Education Day, presented by Olsson. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.