Bisons to Host Annual 'Family Day Open House' Saturday, March 12

With Opening Day (April 5) at Sahlen Field just around the corner, the Bisons today announced that they will host their annual Family Day Open House on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in conjunction with all single-game tickets going on sale for the first time.

A fan-favorite event, the Family Day Open House includes FREE ADMISSION with fun activities, great treats and special offers to get fans ready for Opening Day at Sahlen Field. The ballpark's Box Office will also be open to give fans their first chance to purchase single-game tickets to any of the team's 75 home games in 2022, including Star Wars Night (June 11), KeyBank Independence Night with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (July 4) and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (August 27).

The Family Day Open House opens at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. for Bisons Season Ticket Holders) and fans should enter the ballpark through the centerfield parking lot. The Bisons will be offering $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs and $1 Coca-Cola Soft Drinks, with all revenue raised being donated to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Fans will also be able to purchase an Opening Day Ticket for only a $5.00 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

One of the great off-season traditions, the Bisons Open House has something for fans of all ages, including:

***FREE ADMISSION***

Sahlen's Hot Dog -Just a $1.00 Donation

Coca-Cola Soft Drink -Just a $1.00 Donation

Game-Used Jersey Sale of Bisons home and road jerseys (while supplies last)

Tour the all new Bisons Home Clubhouse

Take a Swing in the all new Bisons Batting Cages

Kids Club Coloring Contest, activities and more!

Buster's Kids Club Membership Sale and Membership Pick Up

Special Bisons Gift Shop Sale

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit bisons.com.

