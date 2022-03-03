Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announces additional 2022 Theme Nights

March 3, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Single-game tickets for the 2022 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders season go on sale on Tuesday, March 8, at 10 A.M. and the team is pleased to add to the fun of the upcoming campaign with fireworks shows, Copa de la Diversión games, two family-friendly appearances and much more!

The RailRiders will have 12 fireworks nights during the 2022 season, offering the area's best pyrotechnics extravaganza. The first of the booms and blasts is slated for Opening Night on April 12. Friday Night Fireworks begin on May 27 and run after each Friday home game through the end of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will offer an extended fireworks show on July 2 as part of our Independence Celebration.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host two Faith & Family games this season, set for April 30 and August 5. Bring your family, church group or youth group out for plenty of fun and fellowship.

May 11 and 25 are STEM School Days with trebuchet competitions and registration is available now for schools to participate. May 25 is also a Play Ball School Day, courtesy of Major League Baseball, with lessons and insight on the game we all love.

Join us at PNC Field on May 28 for Armed Forces Appreciation Day. Gates open at 3 P.M. and the team will wear custom jerseys as we honor those brave women and men who have defended our great nation.

The RailRiders take the field on June 3 as Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond in custom Captain America-themed jerseys. Captain America himself will patrol the concourse for photos. It's a Boy Scout Night with a post-game campout for local troops and packs.

Saturday, June 4 is our first of four Copa de la Diversión nights this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will wear their alternate Vejigante uniforms as they take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The team will also play as the Vejigantes on July 16, August 12 and September 15.

Peppa Pig is headed to PNC Field for an appearance on Sunday, June 5. This lovable character will be available for photos during a Sunday Family FunDay. Hopefully, there are no muddy puddles to be found!

Youth Baseball & Softball Night is slated for June 18, making for a perfect night to bring the whole team out to the ballpark.

Jumpstart the holiday week on July 1 with a game against the Buffalo Bisons and stick around for a post-game fireworks show courtesy of Shur Save. July 2 is our Independence Celebration with the custom USA-inspired jersey auction and the extended fireworks extravaganza, presented by PA Lottery!

Join us on Sunday, July 17, to celebrate our mascot's birthday! CHAMP is another year older, although maybe not wiser, but is excited to party with all of his closest friends.

Marvel's Super Hero Night is slated for August 6 with custom Thor jerseys. The Mighty Thor will summon the Bifrost to PNC Field for photos on the concourse. It's also Girl Scout Night with a post-game campout on the field.

We head back to school on August 13 with High School Spirit and Cheer Night. Wear your school colors with pride as we prep for the return to classes! The RailRiders have added a special fireworks show on August 13 for one final Saturday summertime blast before the kids go back to class.

Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda, inspired by YouTube sensation Ryan's World, will be at PNC Field on Sunday, August 14. These great characters will join us for photos and all the hi jinx of a Sunday Family Funday.

Additional promotions, theme nights and all the 2022 giveaways are yet to be announced. All promotions are subject to change.

Ticket memberships, including full, half and partial season plans, as well as a wide range of mini-plans, are on sale now and single-game tickets are available online at swbrailriders.com beginning at 10 A.M. on March 8.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.