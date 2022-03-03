Durham Bulls Announce Single-Game Ticket Information for 2022 Season

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today that single-game tickets for all 75 home dates of the upcoming 2022 season will go on sale this Saturday as part of their annual Spring Fan Fest. Tickets can be purchased: https://atmilb.com/3tsadJ8.

Fans should note that the minor league baseball season is unaffected by the Major League Baseball lockout, and the reigning Triple-A National Champions' season will go on as scheduled. Opening Night with post-game fireworks at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is set for Tuesday, April 12, with first pitch at 6:35pm.

Fan favorite promotions set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park include 25 fireworks nights, Kids Run The Bases following Sunday home games, Afforda-BULL Eats at every Thursday home game featuring a menu of discounted food and beverage options. Fans will also be able to bring their dogs to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for five Bark in the Park nights.

Post-game fireworks are scheduled to follow every Friday night home game throughout the year, in addition to after Saturday night home games beginning May 28 with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks. Fans will not want to miss the biggest and longest fireworks show of the year at the Bulls' annual Independence Day Fireworks on July 4.

Several exciting theme nights that have already been announced including The Nine (June 19), Bull Durham Night (July 22), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (July 29) and Bull Sharks Night (August 13), with more fun theme nights to be revealed in the near future.

Free tickets for Saturday's Spring Fan Fest, which features the chance to take batting practice and play catch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, are still available. For more information and to get free tickets, click here: https://atmilb.com/3oUYNwo.

919 Membership plans for the 2022 season, including full-season, half-season and mini plan packages, are now available. More information regarding 919 Membership plans and their perks can be found: https://atmilb.com/3K5yT0M.

The Bulls begin their Triple-A National Title defense on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

