Sounds Announce Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Monday, March 7

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today that single-game tickets for all 75 home games for the 2022 season at First Horizon Park will be available for purchase beginning Monday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, at the First Horizon Park Ticket Office or by calling 615-690-HITS ext. 2.

Notable home games during the 2022 season include Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5 against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35 p.m., Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8 against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) at 2:05 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:05 p.m.

The Sounds will see three opponents visit First Horizon Park for the first time. The Durham Bulls from April 5-10, Norfolk Tides from May 3-8 and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) from September 13-18.

First Horizon Park and the Sounds will host 12 different homestands to fill the 75-game home slate. The longest homestand of the season is a 12-game, 13-day stretch from June 21 - July 3 when the Sounds host the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) from June 21-26 and the Indianapolis Indians from June 28 - July 3.

In addition to the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves, the Sounds will also host the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

The full promotion schedule for the 2022 season at First Horizon Park can be found at www.nashvillesounds.com/promotions.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

