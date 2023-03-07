Bisons to Accept Canadian Money 'At-Par' for Single-Game Tickets Purchased Through May 31

March 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons are excited to welcome back the great baseball fans from Southern Ontario to Sahlen Field in 2023 and will be accepting Canadian Money 'At Par' for the purchase of all single-game tickets by Canadian residents through May 31. The offer will begin with the Bisons.com 'No-Service Fee' Pre-Sale of single-game tickets, Wednesday, March 8 (10am) through March 10.

The At-Par pricing not only includes on single-game tickets to all Bisons home games from Opening Day, April 4, through May 31, but also any future single-game ticket purchased by May 31. That includes nights such as Star Wars Night on June 3, Hockey Night on August 19 and Team Autograph Day on September 3.

At-par pricing will be available for Canadian residents both online at Bisons.com (by using the promo code WELCOMEBACK) and by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required. For online purchases, the promo code will lock in a 25% discount that will account for the exchange difference. (DETAILS ON HOW TO GET AT-PAR PRICING)

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. All Canadian cash 'at par' policies exclude the purchase/use of the Bisons' Gift Cards and ticket packages.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.