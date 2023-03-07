Here's What's New at NBT Bank Stadium for Syracuse Mets Games in 2023

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced some new changes for the 2023 season to improve the fan experience at NBT Bank Stadium and strengthen the connection with the local community. These changes include new concessions options, a move to a cashless system with a reverse ATM option, a new day-of-the-week promotion, and a Meet the Mets dinner.

Concessions

The Syracuse Mets are expanding local food options at NBT Bank Stadium in 2023. Last season, Danny's Steaks and Pavone's Pizza had food stands at the ballpark, and they are both back for 2023. This season also features new local options and experiences. Recess Coffee will be serving its coffee in multiple concession stands around the ballpark with options including cold brew coffee and espresso martinis. The Hops Spot is continuing its partnership with the Mets at NBT Bank Stadium, and a Hops Spot Beer Garden is being built at the ballpark for this year under the Metropolitan Club outside down the right-field line. The Whiskey Barrel Saloon is a new stand that will be built during the season on the right-field side of the ballpark. The Syracuse Mets are also adding a Vegetarian Taste NY food cart to add vegetarian options for fans. Plus, there will be an expansion of Hofmann food carts around the concourse to add locations for fans to purchase certain food and drink items to reduce wait times in lines for fans.

Cashless

NBT Bank Stadium is moving to an all-cashless system for speed, safety, and convenience. This includes a reverse ATM option for fans who will be able to insert cash and receive a debit card for the same amount that can be used anywhere. There is no extra fee for fans to use this option if they don't already have a cashless option.

We Care Wednesdays, Presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

The Syracuse Mets are introducing We Care Wednesdays to the 2023 baseball season at NBT Bank Stadium. We Care Wednesdays will allow the Mets to feature local 501(c)(3) organizations during Wednesday home games throughout the season. This will give a platform to 501(c)(3) organizations in the community to raise awareness about their cause and raise money to continue making a positive impact in Central New York.

Featured organizations will receive the following as a selected We Care Wednesday participant:

Concourse table at NBT Bank Stadium during a Wednesday home game for direct marketing/awareness of their organization.

First pitch experience

(1) inning on the radio to promote the organization

In-game recognition on the videoboard

Ability to hang banners/signage on Home Plate Gates

Fundraising - a ticket link will be provided to organizations, and $4 of every ticket sold through that link will be donated back to the organization

Meet the Mets

2023 brings a return of the Meet the Mets dinner in a new way. Instead of a dinner to meet the team's players, coaches, and staff before the season, Syracuse is hosting a Meet the Mets dinner after the game on Saturday, April 22nd. More information will be released soon along with ticket information. The dinner will benefit Challenger Baseball Syracuse and the Syracuse Police Athletic League.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 31st at Worcester. Syracuse's home opener is Tuesday, April 4th at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings. Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus Plans are all available now. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

