Indians Announce Broadcast Production Agreement with ISC Sports Network

March 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that ISC Sports Network will produce and direct the team's 75 home games during the 2023 season. All 150 games are set to air on Fox Sports 1260 and the iHeart app, and may be viewed on the Bally Live app or MiLB.tv.

"For nearly a decade, ISC Sports Network has established itself as a sports-industry leader in producing high-quality broadcasts," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We are excited to partner with ISC to bring the sights and sounds of the Indianapolis Indians and Victory Field to home in central Indiana, the entire state and across the nation."

Howard Kellman is set to begin his 47th season as Voice of the Indians with his broadcast partners Andrew Kappes and Jack McMullen also returning to the booth. Kappes has been part of Indians broadcasts since 2015 while McMullen enters his second year with the club.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Indianapolis Indians and bring Triple-A baseball to our portfolio," said Greg Rakestraw, vice president of ISC Sports Network. "The Indians have been a staple for central Indiana sports since their inception in 1902. The opportunity to bring our high-quality broadcasts to the Indians faithful is one we could not pass up."

Founded in 2014, ISC brings professional broadcasts to local sporting events including high schools, colleges and professional sports teams in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. ISC works with local provides to bring sporting events to television and web-streaming platforms around the Midwest including MyIndy TV, NKTelco, Endeavor Communications, Mulberry Telecommunications, Great Plains Communications, NITCO and RTC Fiber Communications.

ISC Sports Network offers a monthly subscription service on its website, www.iscsportsnetwork.com. ISC is also available on mobile apps and OTT devices through Apple, Android, Amazon and Roku.

Group and premium reservations are available along with full season, half season and mini plan packages.

Single-game tickets are also available for purchase. The Indians open the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

