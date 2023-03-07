RailRiders extend broadcast partnership with Bold Gold Media Group

March 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have agreed to a two-year extension of their radio broadcast partnership with Bold Gold Media Group through the end of the 2024 International League season. All 150 RailRiders regular season games will be heard on "The Mothership" and its network of five frequencies across NEPA.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre games can be heard locally on 1400 WICK-AM (Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties), 1440 WCDL-AM (Lackawanna County & Pocono Lake Region), 93.5 FM (Scranton & Northern Lackawanna County), 106.7 FM (Wayne & Pike Counties) and 107.9 FM (Lackawanna County). In addition to radio broadcasts heard across the region, all RailRiders games will be streamed live on the web with links available through swbrailriders.com and boldgoldradionepa.com. The broadcasts are also streamed through Bold Gold's free RadioBOLD app and MiLB's First Pitch app.

Adam Marco enters his sixth year as the "Voice of the RailRiders," having joined the franchise in 2018. Last November, he was honored as Ballpark Digest's Minor League Broadcaster of the Year.

Emily Messina will join the broadcast team for the 2023 season. She spent the past three seasons as the lead broadcaster and Media Relations Manager of the Reading Fightin Phils, the Philadelphia Phillies Double-A affiliate. Previously, Messina broadcast games for the Melbourne Aces in the Australian Baseball League. She has also had stints in the Arizona Fall League and with the Lynchburg Hillcats in the Cleveland Indians minor league system. In the offseason, Messina calls a variety of sports including field hockey, basketball and swimming. She is a 2019 graduate of the Catholic University of America, where she was a four-year varsity athlete.

Each RailRiders' radio broadcast begins 20 minutes prior to first pitch. For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-2255.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.