Bisons Showcase 'What's New at Sahlen Field' for Bisons Fans in 2024

On Friday, March 29 at Sahlen Field, the Bisons will play their earliest home game in 139 seasons of professional baseball in Buffalo, and to get the great fans of Western New York and Southern Ontario ready, the team announced today 'What's New at the Ballpark' in 2024.

Opening Day at Sahlen Field is just 10 days away as the Bisons host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on March 29 (2:05 p.m.) in the first of a three-game series against the RailRiders. With new promotions, a new alternative identity, new offerings in the concession stands and the addition of two one-of-a-kind non-gameday events, the Bisons are ensuring their fans can get Closer to the Action and Closer to the Fun this season.

All Bisons single-game ticket, ticket packages and group party areas are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Opening Day on March 29 (2:05 p.m.) will include a 2024 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (3,000) and an Ice Scraper Giveaway (2,000), compliments of Sahlen's. The team's 'Opening Weekend' games on Saturday, March 30 (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday, March 31 (1:05 p.m.) are 'Kids Cheer FREE' games where children 14 years old and younger can get a free ticket with an adult ticket purchase at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Las Luces de Buffalo

For the first time since 2018, the Bisons have added a new alternate identity and will take the field three times this season as 'Luces de Buffalo,' or 'Lights of Buffalo.' Created in collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY and as part of minor league baseball's Copa de la Diversión™, the 'Luces de Buffalo' name and uniform design celebrates and brings awareness to the many amazing Hispanic and Latino cultures living and thriving in Western New York. The 'Luces de Buffalo' concept recognizes the history of 1901 Pan-American Exposition (World's Fair) in Buffalo, the city's moniker of the 'City of Light' and the indigenous roots of the many Hispanic and Latino people living today in WNY.

The Bisons will be Luces de Buffalo on May 26 (Family Funday, Kids Run the Bases), July 25 (Luces de Buffalo Banner Giveaway) and September 6 (Hispanic Heritage Night, Fireworks) and all three games will feature special food offerings as well as music, entertainment and community spotlights. Luces de Buffalo tickets and official on-field caps and jerseys are now available at Bisons.com/Luces.

Tickets that Give Back -'Good Neighbors Wednesday'

Buffalo is the 'City of Good Neighbors,' and now coming together to celebrate and cheer on the Bisons can directly help out the towns that the ticket buyers live in. In 2024, all Wednesday Bisons home games will be known as "Good Neighbors Wednesdays," presented by Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, where a portion of every ticket sold will go back to the fans' town! Plus, the town from which the most per capita ticket sales comes from by the end of the season will also receive a $2,000 grant from the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation to benefit their youth sports or recreational departments.

There are 12 "Good Neighbors Wednesdays' in 2024. For more information or to purchase Good Neighbors Wednesday tickets, fans should visit Bisons.com/GoodNeigbors.

A Jam-Packed Promotional Schedule

Along with the addition of Luces de Buffalo and Good Neighbors Wednesday, the Bisons have added new theme games including Meet Bingo & Bluey Day on July 21 as fans will be able to meet their favorite Heelers at Sahlen Field. The team will not only hold their traditional 'Obscure Jersey Night' on August 9, but also the all-new 'Obscure Cap Night' on July 19 for fans to win prizes for wearing their most unique and random baseball caps. The Herd will celebrate World Softball Day on June 13 with Friendship Bracelet Night, presented by CSEA, on May 24. And will it be 'Too Early for Halloween' on September 21 at Sahlen Field?

New Bisons giveaways for 2024 include a Shoe Charms Giveaway on Back to School Day (August 25), presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program, and a Fanny Pack Giveaway on Mother's Day (May 12). There will also be an Autograph Book Giveaway (June 12), presented by Nissan, and the Opening Day Ice Scraper Giveaway (March 29) presented by Sahlen's.

Fan favorite giveaways like Logo Baseballs (June 16, ECMC) and Team Photos (July 28, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center) will also return. The team's 2024 Bobblehead Giveaway is still to be announced.

Of course, the staples of every Bisons promotional schedule are back, including Honda fridaynightbash!® nights with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and postgame Fireworks, Family Funday Sundays with Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platters Chocolates and TWOsdays with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs... as are those must-attend theme nights like Star Wars Night, presented by Alfred State College (May 25), Father's Day, presented by ECMC (June 16) and the annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (July 3).

The Bisons will have new jerseys for both Hockey Night with the Buffalo Sabres (September 7) and Lacrosse Night with the Buffalo Bandits (June 27). Both designs are to be announced.

No Bisons game, no problem

The Bisons have added a pair of one-of-a-kind non-game day events to their ballpark calendar. The Herd has teamed up with NASA to host the Total Solar Eclipse at Sahlen Field, presented by Tops Monopoly, on Monday, April 8. Tickets are free at the Sahlen Field Box Office ($1 processing fee on Bisons.com), for a fun-filled event that will include discussions, demonstrations and Q&A with the NASA Scientists along with special promotions from Tops. For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com/Eclipse.

And Sahlen Field will go bananas for three games, July 5-7, as the world-famous Savannah Bananas will play at Sahlen Field. The ticket lottery for the Bananas games in Buffalo is no longer taking submissions and no tickets are available until the start of the ticket lottery drawing (TBA).

The New Concession Items at Sahlen Field

A Sahlen Field concessions lineup filled with many great local options have added plenty of new selections that just might become new fan favorites. After debuting at the ballpark in 2023, Alexandra's Pierogis returns with two new offerings, Mini Dumplings in Buffalo Chicken and Beef flavors. Fans will also be able to choose from Beef Short Rib Skewers and Crab Cake Sliders with Coleslaw at concession stands in 2024 and find out what the all new Super Weekly Nachos are, a different style of nachos that will change each Bisons homestand during the season.

A Western New York favorite, Weber's Mustard will now be served throughout the ballpark... the perfect way to top your Sahlen's 'Grilled for You' Hot Dogs. And for desert, how about some more nachos... Ice Cream Nachos that is, with fans being able to select their favorite soft-serve ice cream in a nacho-style dish filled with wafer crackers and caramel sauce.

For fans that want to get their food and get right back to the action, the Bisons will be introducing a new Grab n' Go Stop. Fans can get a quick drink, such as Coca-Cola's New Coca-Cola Spiced of Labatt's Blue and Blue Light, ready-made sandwiches, or something for the sweet tooth, like their favorite Little Debbie desert, and get right back to their seats.

For fans dining in Sahlen Field's gameday rental suites, the full ballpark menu will now also include a Charcuterie Board, Tater Rings with Truffle Oil & Grated Parmesan and Crab Cakes with Remoulade.

The Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant will continue to offer its All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, starting two hours before every Bisons game. For reservations, and for the Bisons Ticket+Buffet Package, fans should visit PubatthePark.com.

Sahlen Field is Cashless (except for at the Box Office)

In an effort to increase overall ballpark convenience and to further streamline and enhance fan experiences throughout the ballpark, Sahlen Field will be 'cashless' for concessions, merchandise, vending and at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant at Bisons games in 2024. Bisons fans can continue to use all major American and Canadian credit card and US debit cards as well as secure forms of digital payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

It is important to note the Sahlen Field Box Office will still accept both cash along with credit card payments towards the purchase of all ticket options, including single-game tickets and the full selection of Bisons ticket package options. As part of this transition, the Bisons have added 30% more payment devices to assist with the efficiency of all purchases.

For more information on all that's new at the ballpark, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

