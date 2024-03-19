Bisons Unveil 'Luces de Buffalo' Logo/Team Name and Join MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión"

The lights at Sahlen Field will never shine brighter than for three games in 2024 when the Buffalo Bisons take the field as 'Luces de Buffalo,' a new alternate team identity developed in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY to celebrate the history of and bring awareness to the many amazing Hispanic and Latino cultures living and thriving in Western New York.

Luces de Buffalo, or 'Lights of Buffalo,' is part of Minor League Baseball's successful initiative 'Copa de la Diversión(tm),' ('Fun Cup(tm)') that aims to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with team's local Hispanic/Latino communities. Along with the alternate team name, the Bisons unveiled an exciting new logo and jersey/cap combination that the team will wear for all three 'Luces de Buffalo' games in 2024 (May 26 vs. St. Paul (1:05 p.m.), July 25 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m.) and September 6 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:05 p.m.)).

The 'Luces de Buffalo' name and logo design were created in cooperation with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY and included input from Bisons season ticket holders and fans.

"The Bisons organization is thrilled to launch 'Luces de Buffalo' to pay tribute to not only the impact that so many great Hispanic and Latino players have had on the field for the Bisons, but also to celebrate the cultures and contributions of the many Spanish-speaking people that help make the Western New York Community a special place to work and live," said Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations.

"There is no better way to celebrate families and communities than through the game of baseball. We are excited and proud to partner with the Buffalo Bisons to celebrate COPA 2024 "Luces de Buffalo," where we can recognize the many contributions and the rich cultural heritage of Hispanic baseball players on and off the field," said Casimiro D. Rodriguez Sr., President of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York Inc.

All three Luces de Buffalo games at Sahlen Field in 2024 will feature special food offerings as well as music, entertainment and community spotlights. The game on May 26 is a Family Funday where all kids can run the bases postgame while the July 25 contest will feature a Luces de Buffalo Logo Banner Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. The Honda fridaynightbash!® game on September 6 will be the team's annual Hispanic Heritage Night with pregame club level party and postgame fireworks.

Tickets for all three Luces de Buffalo games are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all single-game tickets are discounted by $4.00 when purchased before game day. The all new Luces de Buffalo caps and jerseys are available for purchase in the Bisons.com Online Shop.

About Luces de Buffalo

The 'Luces de Buffalo' (Lights of Buffalo) is a celebration of Buffalo's historic role in the Pan-Americanism movement of the early 20th century and the 1901 Pan-American Exposition (World's Fair). The Taíno symbol reintroduced here represents the indigenous roots of the Hispanic people who have lived and continue to thrive in Western New York since that inaugural celebration. Buffalo was given the nickname the 'City of Light' as one of the first major cities to fully embrace electricity, which was on display during the Pan-American Exposition. Taking place shortly after the Spanish-American War, the Exposition also re-affirmed the friendship among the countries from North, South and Central Americas and recognized the independence, cultures and developing growth of the many nations of the Western Hemisphere. Around that same time, Buffalo began to welcome its first citizens from regions throughout Spain, Central, South America and Mexico. We are honored to reintroduce the Taíno symbol of sun/light to the City of Light and thereby illuminate the many Hispanic cultures that continue to shine throughout Western New York.

About the Luces de Buffalo logo Luces de Buffalo features a design and color scheme unlike any other in the history of Buffalo Bisons baseball. Designed in two shades of both Teal and Electric Yellow, the graffiti-style 'Luces' script includes the city of Buffalo skyline and the original Electric Tower from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition within its lettering. The electric bolts shooting out the top of the 'L' in Luces pays tribute to the city's moniker of "City of Light" and the similar feature from the City of Buffalo's official flag. The Luces de Buffalo cap logo features the same electric bolts around the ancient Taíno symbol for 'sun' or 'light,' which was used by many indigenous people of the Caribbean before the widespread use of written language.

The Luces de Buffalo script is featured on a black brick wall jersey, while the Taíno symbol is used as a shoulder patch on the jersey as well as on a black cap with a teal brim.

The Luces de Buffalo logo was designed by Bisons graphic designer Ally Marcano, who also pitches softball internationally for Team Puerto Rico. The design was created in close conjunction with Casimiro Rodriguez Sr. and the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York and longtime Bisons season ticket holder and 2005 Bisons Fan of the Year, Carlos Tejada.

For more information on Luces de Buffalo as well as Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión(tm) program, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Luces.

