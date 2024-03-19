Indians Reveal Promotions for 2024 Home Opener

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today revealed promotions for Opening Night presented by AES Indiana and Sun King Brewery at Victory Field. The Indians begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29, on the road against the Louisville Bats, and return to the Vic on Tuesday, April 2, to start a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch for the home opener is set for 6:35 PM ET.

With players and coaches migrating north from spring training in Bradenton, Fla., the Indians' front office believes good weather will travel with them. In partnership with FOX59, the Indians are making a 60 Degree Weather Guarantee for all fans on Opening Night. If the temperature is 59 degrees or lower at first pitch, all fans with an Opening Night ticket will receive a ticket to another April home game of their choice.

For fans who have waited all offseason to enjoy ballpark food, Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg will be in effect. Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and new to the dollar menu - churros - will all be available for $1.

The Indians' home opener is also the first of 75 games that 2024 Knot Hole Kids Club members may attend, and the organization is ready to make it one to remember with Knot Hole Kids Club Opening Night presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air. Knot Hole members will have the chance to walk the red carpet and be part of the game in numerous ways, including potential opportunities to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, take the field with the Indians as Baseball Buddies, deliver the bases with the field operations crew prior to the game, announce Indy's leadoff batter or be a Rowdie Rookie.

"The anticipation for Opening Night is building inside the Victory Field walls and in Florida, where our players and coaches are eager to make the trek to Indianapolis to begin the 122nd season of Indians baseball," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We are excited to welcome fans to the Vic for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 2."

Full season, half season, mini plans and single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

