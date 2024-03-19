Buffalo Bisons Announce Front Office Staffing Promotions, New Hires for 2024 Season

The Buffalo Bisons today announced the following front office staff promotions that will help the team continue to provide championship service to their fans, customers and business partners. Brian Phillips has been promoted to Stadium Operations Director for Rich Baseball Operations while Ari Musialowski was hired as Ticket Office & Sales Fulfillment Manager. Christopher Michalski has joined the Bisons as Assistant Manager, Retail Store and Jarrett Gilson is the Bisons new Ticket Sales and Marketing Representative.

Phillips is in his fifth year with the Bisons after first joining the club in 2020 as the Director of Stadium Operations. In this expanded role, Phillips will now also oversee the stadium operations for the other two teams owned by Rich Baseball Operations; the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the MLB Draft League West Viriginia Black Bears. The Kenmore, NY native will continue to be responsible for Sahlen Field's engineering, security, cleaning/maintenance, grounds, EMS and all capital ballpark projects. Phillips, who first joined Rich Entertainment Group in 2017 as the Operations Manager for the Buffalo Waterfront, earned his Master's degree in Sports Venue and Event Management from Syracuse University after completing his undergrad work at Niagara University.

Musialowski began her Bisons career in 2022 as part of the club's internship program, working alongside the Herd's sales team. She then returned to the Bisons as part of the club's staff during the 2023 season after completing her Bachelor's degree in Communications & Media Studies from Niagara University. As Ticket Office & Sales Fulfillment Manager, the Lancaster-native will assist in customer service, sponsorship and group party executions and managing the ticket office staff. She will also coordinate the Bisons Kids Club and Community Care programs.

Michalski is about to start his third season with the Bisons, first joining the team as an intern for both the retail and ticket office departments in 2022. Last season, the Dunkirk, NY-native joined the Herd's seasonal staff to help lead the team's retail efforts. As the new Assistant Manager, Retail Store, Michalski will assist with the preparation and execution of all merchandise game day operations, as well as the execution of E-commerce orders, inventory maintenance and the training and delegation of the merchandise department's seasonal staff. Michalski is a graduate of the University of Akron with a degree in Sports Studies.

Gilson begins his first season with the Bisons in 2024. As a Ticket Sales and Marking Representative, he will assist with ticket and group sales as well as marketing efforts such as promotional content and data research. A native of Olcott, NY and a 2022 graduate of SUNY Fredonia with a degree in Business Administration, Gilson previously worked in the sports card authentication industry as a data annotator working with AI development.

