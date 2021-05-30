Bisons & RailRiders Rained out Sunday
May 30, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
(Moosic, PA) - Sunday afternoon's game between the Buffalo Bisons (12-10) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-6) has been postponed due to steady inclement weather. The teams will make up the game at a later date after being rained out on Friday night as well. The Bisons return home to Trenton on Tuesday, June 1 to start a 12-game homestand against the Syracuse Mets (7-16) at 7:00 PM. Trenton Thunder Ballpark is back at 100% capacity and masks will be optional for all fans, per New Jersey COVID-19 guidelines.
