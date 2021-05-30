Frederick Keys Swept by Scrappers, Lose Game Two 6-2

May 30, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Niles OH - The Frederick Keys fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Sunday by a final score of 6-2.

The Scrappers started the scoring pushing four runs across in the bottom of the 2nd. Luis Guerrero faced the minimum in the 1st, but struggled to find the zone missing the corners in the 2nd. Two walks led off the inning before Bobby Sparling singled home a run. Duncan Hewitt added a single of his own to score the second run of the inning. Mathieu Vallee doubled home two runs later in the inning to give Mahoning Valley a 4-0 lead.

The Keys scored two runs in the 5th inning after two scoreless frames. Eddie McCabe and Hector G Nieves walked to lead off the frame. Anthony Herron Jr. hit a ball to shortstop that went right through the legs of Jalen Jones. McCabe scored and Nieves was moved to third base. Alex Ulloa came up as the next hitter and lined out to left scoring Nieves for his third RBI in two days.

Guerrero got himself into trouble in the 3rd inning giving up a walk to Vallee. Vallee was moved to third base on a single that hit off the glove of Herron at first. With runners on first and third, Guerrero was relieved by Nick Stewart who came in to his second game of the Keys season. Stewart came into the game and got three consecutive outs to retire the side.

Stewart finished the game with five strikeouts across three innings of work. He did not allow a hit but two runs did score in the 7th inning while he was on the mound. With no outs and runners on first and third, Stewart faced the same situation that he entered the game. Stewart struck out two batters to leave runners at first and third with two outs. Following the second strike out, JP Fullerton threw the ball down to third and it got away from Eddie McCabe. Stewart came back to strike out the next batter.

The Keys finished the game with two runs on four hits. They committed one error in the game. Frederick will travel to State College for a Memorial Day contest against the Spikes. Will Stevens will get the ball and go up against Payton Rice. For more information on the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski at JMichalski@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.