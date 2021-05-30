Frederick Keys Blow 7 Run Lead, Mahoning Valley Improves to 5-0 in Walk off Fashion

Niles OH - The Frederick Keys lost their 3rd game of the season on Saturday night falling to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers by a final score of 10-9.

The game, which marked the first ever between the two franchises, was played in a Keys season record 3:40. It was the first game of a now two-game series, following Friday's rain out.

The Keys bats came out hot in the game starting off with Rene Lastres, who launched a 1st inning home run to give the Keys a 1-0 lead. The homer marked the first of the season for Lastres and was also the first time this season the Keys were the first to score in a game.

Frederick continued to roll in the 2nd after Jack Hines led the inning off with a single. Kordell Brown walked, putting runners on first and second for Alex Ulloa. Ulloa lined a ball to the right center gap which fell in for a double scoring Hines. Hines and Brown waited to see if the ball fell in with no outs in the inning leaving Brown at third on the play. Nick Hernandez came up to the plate and roped a ball right back up the middle scoring two runners.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Mahoning Valley loaded the bases on two hits and an error. A ball hit to Ulloa at third was not fielded cleanly and allowed a run to score with two outs in the inning. It was the lone run to score against Brock Gilliam who started the game for the Keys and finished with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.

The Keys scored runs in every inning up until the 6th. In the 4th Anthony Herron Jr. left the yard to lead things off. Ulloa tripled home Hines in the 5th to make it a 7-1 game.

Sebastian J Perez Flores entered the game in relief of Gilliam in the 4th inning. In a third of an inning, Flores allowed three runs on three hits, walking two and had to be replaced in the 5th with no outs. He left the game after a double from the bat of Jarrod Belbin scored two. Darien Smith inherited Belbin and struck out two batters, adding in a groundout to end the inning.

The Keys bats fell silent in the latter half of the game, but only failed to get a baserunner on in the 7th inning. Hector G Nieves dew a lead off walk in the 8th and came around to score on a Herron Jr. double giving the Keys a 9-6 lead at the time.

Disaster struck in the 9th inning for the Frederick Keys, who led after the 8th inning for a second consecutive game. Anthony Defrancesco struck out the side in the 8th, but had trouble retiring batters in the 9th. The Scrappers added four runs on three hits to come from behind and win the game. The walk-off hit came in an 0-1 count with the bases loaded. Chase Valentine hit a line drive down the left field line, kicking it off the stands and into centerfield. Aidan Steward, who reached via a walk, scored all the way from first base to win the game.

The Keys are back in action against Mahoning Valley at 4:05 PM on Sunday. Luis Guerrero is expected to make his second start in a Keys uniform. For more information on the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski at JMichalski@FrederickKeys.com.

