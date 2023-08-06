Biscuits Rout M-Braves in Series Finale, 7-1

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Braves (46-55) jumped out to another early lead, but the Biscuits (53-49) responded with seven unanswered runs to clinch a victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

Not long after Luke Wadell led off the bottom of the first with a single and steal, Drew Lugbauer continued his hot-streak against Montgomery with an RBI-single to make the score 1-0. The knock brought in the Braves' first run against Logan Workman, who went 10.1 innings without allowing a run to Mississippi.

On the other side, Tyler Owens started strong against the Biscuits but started to slow down in the third inning. Johan Lopez led off the top-frame with a single while Tristan Peters followed with a double, allowing the former to score off a sacrifice fly from Logan Driscoll and tie the game at 1-1.

The score would remain locked at one run apiece until the sixth inning when Montgomery had an offensive explosion. A throwing error from Domingo Gonzalez (1-4) allowed two runs to score as Heriberto Hernandez reached third base on what was originally a sacrifice bunt. In the next at-bat, Evan Edwards fired an RBI-triple to center field as the Biscuits took a 4-1 lead.

Erik Ostberg immediately followed with an RBI-single that allowed Edwards to score and extended the lead to four runs. With no outs still on the board, Peters ripped a line drive to right field as Montgomery brought in a run once again. Ronny Simon capped off the inning with a two-out single that allowed another run to score, putting the Biscuits ahead 7-1 going into the final stretch.

The Butter and Blue had scored six runs in an inning once before this season and have scored seven or more runs in an inning five times. The overwhelming offense ended the day for Gonzalez, allowing four earned runs off four hits and a walk.

Jeff Belge (4-1), Nelson Alvarez, and Chris Gau put together a strong relief effort after Logan Workman was replaced in the fourth. Belge allowed only three hits and recorded four strikeouts over three innings pitched, while Alvarez and Gau combined for only one hit and four strikeouts over the final three innings.

The Biscuits successfully finished off the Braves in the ninth inning to split the series and close the 13-game road trip. Belge earned the win while Gonzalez took the loss, as the Montgomery pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts during the victory.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, August 8 to take on the Birmingham Barons for the first time this season. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT and features Logan Workman on the mound for the Butter and Blue.

The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil' Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

