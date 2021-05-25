Biscuits Drop Opener to M-Braves, 4-3

PEARL, Mis. - The Biscuits (7-11) kept it close for a third-straight game, but lost their third-consecutive one-run contest, this one by a score of 4-3 to the Mississippi Braves (8-11) in the series opener on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

The Biscuits went down in order in the top of the first inning against Mississippi starter Nolan Kingham (2-1), but Justin Dean led off the bottom of the first with a double off Montgomery starter Tobias Myers (1-1) on the first pitch of the night. A few batters later, Trey Harris delivered an RBI-single to make it 1-0, Mississippi. An inning later, Drew Lugbauer punched an RBI-single into left to double the Mississippi lead to 2-0.

The Biscuits got singles in the fifth from Cal Stevenson, Seaver Whalen, and Garrett Whitley, and then Miles Mastrobuoni knocked home Stevenson with a sac fly to finally get the Biscuits on the board at 2-1. Mastrobuoni's 16-game on base streak was snapped on Tuesday night.

Myers came out of the game for Dalton Moats in the sixth, and the left-hander surrendered an RBI-single to CJ Alexander to make it 3-1, M-Braves.

In the top of the seventh the Biscuits got a double from Seaver Whalen and an RBI-single from Jake Palomaki to narrow the deficit to one at 3-2. But Justin Dean's RBI-double in the bottom of the seventh pulled a run back from the M-Braves, and put them up by two again at 4-2.

The Biscuits made it interesting in the ninth thanks to Garrett Whitley's RBI-single that made it 4-3. But Mastrobuoni lined out to center with runners at the corners to end the game against Brandon White.

The Biscuits will try to snap their three-game losing skid on Wednesday when RHP Tommy Romero (0-0) takes on LHP Hayden Deal (0-2) at 6:35 PM CT.

