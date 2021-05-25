Detmers Stellar, But Trash Pandas Fall 5-1

MADISON, Alabama - Despite a gem on the mound from starter Reid Detmers, the Rocket City Trash Pandas suffered a 5-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Making his fourth start of the season, Detmers was in fine form from his first pitch. He began the game by striking out the first six Barons in order, with three swinging strikeouts and three caught looking.

Rocket City took the lead in the second against Birmingham starter Jason Bilous on a 413-foot solo home run to right from Izzy Wilson. The home run was Wilson's fifth of the season to lead the Trash Pandas.

Birmingham got the run back as Ian Dawkins walked and advanced to third on an error from Trash Pandas catcher Anthony Mulrine. Jameson Fisher drove Dawkins home with a sacrifice fly to even the score at 1-1.

The Barons finally recorded their first hit in the top of the fifth on a broken-bat infield single from Craig Dedelow. But Detmers stranded Dedelow on base by striking out Fisher and getting Laz Rivera to strike out to end the frame.

Detmers returned to the mound and retired the side in order in the sixth to end his outing. In his longest start of the year, Detmers went 6.0 innings and gave up just one unearned run on one hit with two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Keith Rogalla pitched a scoreless seventh to keep it tied. In the eighth, the Barons took the lead off Trash Pandas reliever Kyle Molnar (L, 0-2) on an RBI single from Ti'Quan Forbes before Carlos Perez lined a two-run single to center to give the visitors a 4-1 lead. Zack Granite's double in the ninth capped the scoring at 5-1 Barons.

Offensively, the Trash Pandas were able to do little against the Birmingham pitching staff of Bilous and relievers Jake Elliott (W, 1-1), Anderson Severino, and Andrew Perez.

Molnar suffered his second loss of the season after giving up four runs, one earned, on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Wilson and Ray-Patrick Didder each recorded a pair of hits for Rocket City in the loss.

The Trash Pandas (8-11) continue their series with the Barons (13-6) on Wednesday night. First pitch from Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

