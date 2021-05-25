Tuesday, May 25 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (7-11, 4th, AA-S South, -4.0) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (7-10, 3rd AA-S South, -3.5)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 5.06) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 2.45)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Today's Roster Moves:

The M-Braves added RHP Daysbel Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett and OF Jefrey Ramos from the Development List...RHP Matt Hartman was reinstated from the Development List and transferred to High-A Rome...RHP Luis Mora and OF Tyler Neslony were placed on the Development List.

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Tuesday with game one of a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits (TB). The M-Braves and Chattanooga Lookouts split the first-leg of the homestand, 3-3

- The M-Braves and Biscuits, now South Division foes again, for the first time since 2011, an all-time high, 24 times this season, 12 in each venue. The M-Braves will visit Riverwalk Stadium for the first time, June 29-July 4. The Biscuits make a return trip to Trustmark Park, September 7-12, the final homestand of the season.

M-BRAVES DROP SERIES FINALE ON SUNDAY, 10-5: The M-Braves gave up double-digit runs for just the second time this season, falling to Chattanooga, 10-5, leaving the series at a split, 3-3. A.J. Puckett made his Double-A debut on the mound and gave up three runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision. Reliever Chris Nunn (L, 0-1) gave up a grand slam home run to former Biscuit Robbie Tenerowicz in the fifth inning, giving Chattanooga a 9-1 advantage. Drew Lugbauer led the offense going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Braden Shewmake scored two runs and had a triple. The M-Braves used seven pitchers in the game with Brooks Wilson, Troy Bacon and Luis Mora posting scoreless outings.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: INF CJ Alexander is T-4th with 4 home runs...Justin Dean is 8th with a .403 OBP and T-2nd with 5 stolen bases...Trey Harris is T-8th with 3 stolen bases...Shea Langeliers is T-3rd with 11 walks...Langeliers and Greyson Jenista are T-10th with 3 home runs...Brandon White is T-2nd in saves with 3...Nolan Kingham is T-9th with 16.0 innings pitched...Victor Vodnik is 11th in ERA (2.57), 11th in opponents' batting average (.220) and T-9th in strikeouts (19).

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After giving up seven earned runs on Sunday, the M-Braves bullpen still remains strong through 18 games. The bullpen is 6-4 with a 3.13 ERA (26 ER/74.2 IP), 53 walks, 87 strikeouts and has a .183 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters are 1-7 with a 4.93 ERA so far this season, and .258 opponents' batting average.

- Relievers Brooks Wilson and Troy Bacon have yet to allow a run in relief so far this season. Bacon is 2-0 with eight strikeouts and walked none over his first 9.1 IP. Wilson has 14 strikeouts and four walks over 8.2 scoreless innings. Brandon White is 3-for-3 in save opportunities hasn't allowed a run in his first 7.0 innings this season, walking four and striking out nine, holding the opposition to a .083 batting average.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 20 home runs so far this season, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 33/RCT, 22). Of the 57 runs scored this season, 36 have come via the home run ball (63%). Braves batters rank last in the league with a .183 batting average.

WHAT'S UP WITH TUESDAYS?: If the M-Braves play tonight, it will be the first Tuesday contest this season. The first three were rained out.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

