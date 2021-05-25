Dean, Kingham Lead M-Braves over Biscuits on Tuesday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves began the second-leg of their 12-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park.

Justin Dean paced the offense with two doubles and two stolen bases, improving the club to 4-3 in the homestand.

Nolan Kingham (W, 2-1) made his team-leading fourth start and turned in his second-consecutive quality start picking up the win. The Las Vegas native struck out five and walked none over 6.1 innings, scattering seven hits and two earned runs. Kingham now leads the Double-A South with 22.1 innings pitched.

The M-Braves got Kingham a lead early by scoring their first run in the first inning in 2021 on Tuesday. Dean hit the first of his two doubles and with one out, scored on a Trey Harris single. The Braves made it 2-0 in the second inning as Greyson Jenista opened the frame with an infield hit and with two outs, scored on a single by Drew Lugbauer.

Each time Montgomery scored, the M-Braves had an answer. The Biscuits plated a run in the fifth inning with three singles and a sacrifice fly from the league's top hitter Miles Mastrobuoni. The Braves pushed the lead back to two with a run in the sixth inning. After Shea Langeliers doubled, C.J. Alexander brought him in with his 11th RBI on the season.

Montgomery made it 3-2 in the seventh inning, but Dean answered back in the bottom half to push the lead back up with his second double, scoring Lugbauer.

Daysbel Hernandez, Atlanta's No. 15 prospect by Baseball America, made his M-Braves debut and impressed with a fastball touching 99 mph. He got an inning-ending double play in the seventh and struck out the side in the eighth inning.

Brandon White surrendered his first run of 2021 in the ninth inning, cutting the lead to 4-3, but eventually stranded two Biscuits on base, securing his fourth save in four opportunities to end the game.

Alexander and Dean were each on base three times on Tuesday, and Dean is now sporting a .423 on-base percentage good enough for sixth in the league.

The Braves and Biscuits play game two of their six-game series on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Hayden Deal (0-2, 5.54) starts for the M-Braves against RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 1.13) for Montgomery. The first pitch is 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

