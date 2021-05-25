Roster moves made prior to tonight's series opener against Montgomery

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves made a series of roster moves impacting the Mississippi Braves roster prior to tonight's series opener against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 pm.

OF Daysbel Hernandez transferred from Gwinnett to Mississippi

OF Jefrey Ramos reinstated from the Mississippi Development List

RHP Matt Hartman reinstated from the Mississippi Development List and transferred to Rome.

RHP Luis Mora placed on the Mississippi Development List.

OF Tyler Neslony placed on the Mississippi Development List.

Hernández, 24, the Atlanta Braves No. 17 prospect according to MLB.com has joined the M-Braves roster from Triple-A Gwinnett. Hernández began the 2021 season with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA over five relief appearances. The hard-throwing right-hander made six appearances this spring for the Braves, posting no record and a 9.00 ERA, five strikeouts, and four walks. He had a breakout season in 2019 with the High-A Florida Fire Frogs, making 35 relief appearances. He led the club in saves (7), wins (5, tied) and appearances (35, tied). The Tolleson, AZ native struck out 70 hitters in 52.2 innings, an average of 12.0 strikeouts per 9.0 innings, and limited opponents to a .184 batting average.

Born in Cuba, Hernández was signed as a non-drafted by the Braves in September 2017.

Ramos, 22, was placed on the M-Braves Developmental List on May 18. The Bonao, DR native has appeared in eight games so far this season, batting .103. Ramos had a career season for High-A Florida in 2019, playing in a single-season career-best 128 games, and led the team with 56 RBI. He finished the campaign tabbed by MLB.com as Atlanta's No. 28 prospect.

Ramos was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent in July 2016.

Tuesdays Promotions:

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 888-BRAVES4 or visiting mississippibraves.com.

