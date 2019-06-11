Biscuits Drop Finale to Shrimp, 6-5 in 11

June 11, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Flo. - Bryson Brigman's RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning took down the Biscuits (39-25) in walk-off fashion in Montgomery's 6-5 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-40) in Tuesday afternoon's series finale at the Baseball Grounds.

The Biscuits came out swinging against Marlins top prospect Sixto Sanchez, with Jesus Sanchez hammering an RBI-double and Robbie Tenerowicz slashing an RBI-single, both in the first inning, to put the Biscuits up, 2-0. Tristan Gray's RBI-single in the third made it a 3-0 game.

The Biscuits appeared to be coasting, as starter Josh Fleming kept the Shrimp off the board through the first four frames. But in the fifth, Jacksonville started the inning with three-straight doubles off the bats of Stone Garrett, John Silviano, and Santiago Chavez to make it a one-run game at 3-2. An error by second baseman Jermaine Palacios then tied the game at three in the same inning. The Biscuits have now made at least one error in seven-straight games, and have committed seven errors over their last three contests.

Lucius Fox would put the Biscuits back in front with an RBI-single into center in the sixth, before J.C. Millan tied the game with an RBI-single of his own in the seventh. Jacksonville, who out-hit Montgomery 15-8 on Tuesday, left 17 men on base, leaving the bases loaded three times in the later innings.

With the score knotted at four, the game then shifted to extras where Brett Sullivan's RBI-double put the Biscuits ahead again, 5-4, in the top of the 10th. Brian Miller tied the game at five with an RBI-single in the bottom half, before Brigman's walk-off single in the 11th scored Millan with the winning run.

The Biscuits will now return to Riverwalk Stadium for their final series of the First Half in a crucial showdown against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Military Wednesday, June 12, with Kenny Rosenberg (5-1) slated to pitch against Scott Moss (4-3) at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series will feature Game Show Night and a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, June 13; Capital City Night on Friday, June 14; Montgomery Rebels Throwback Night featuring a Jersey Auction on Saturday, June 15 (a doubleheader); and A Father's Day Tie Giveaway on Sunday, June 16.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.